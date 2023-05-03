EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg announced funeral arrangements for Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

Visitation services will be held Friday, May 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 501 E. Kuhn St.

The visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. and a rosary will be held at 6 p.m. that evening.

The funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 1701 E. Richardson Rd. It will include full firefighter honors to pay tribute to Chief Snider’s many years of dedicated service to the department and community.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Chief Snider,” said Edinburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Ubaldo Perez. “He was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend who will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Flowers may be sent to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home at 322 E. Kuhn in Edinburg.