Funeral arrangements for former Cameron County Sheriff announced

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The arrangements for the funeral of the former Cameron County Sheriff, Omar Lucio have been set.

The visitation will be held at Trinity Funeral Chapel and will continue at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be taking place on Thursday, January 20 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Lucio will be put to rest in San Benito.

Monday, it was announced the long-time sheriff had died overnight.

The news came as a shock to many as they reacted and expressed their condolences on social media.

Cameron County officials also shared their memories from their time working with him and personal experiences.

“He was a man of great family values, great character, great integrity,” said Cameron County Commissioner, David A. Garza.

Lucio had a long background in law enforcement as the chief of police for the city of Mercedes, captain of police for the city of Harlingen, and Cameron County Sherrif.

He was 88.