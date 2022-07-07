SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas General Land Office is still offering help to Valley residents whose homes have been damaged by floods in 2018 and 2019 through the Homeowners Assistance Reimbursement Program.

The program was announced back in 2021 by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush where $137.8 million were allocated in the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But time is running out for residents across the valley to apply for this help. One San Benito who got help from this program couple tells ValleyCentral they want others to apply before the funds go away.

Back in 2018, Dalia and Miguel Rodriguez’s home of more than 40 years was severely damaged after major flooding in their neighborhood. Afterward, Rodriguez said the conditions inside their house were unlivable.

“It came crumbling down little by little just from the bottom up and it was just so much damage that we couldn’t fix,” said Dalia Rodriguez. “We did have a lot of mold in the kitchen and the floor was rotten, you could not step in certain parts because you could fall through the floor and there were holes in the wall.”

The Rodriguez’s were the first applicants in the valley to help from the Homeowners Assistance Reimbursement Program. The program can help homeowners get reimbursed for up to $50,000 for out-of-pocket repairs.

Communication Director for Community Disaster Recovery Brittany Eck tells ValleyCentral that the reason many people struggle with repairing flood damage is because of the types of insurance they have.

“Many people have homeowners insurance but they don’t have flood insurance, that insurance is really important because that is the difference in getting minor repairs or fully repairing your home could be the difference of having flood insurance or not,” Eck said.

Besides reimbursing homeowners for out-of-pocket expenses, applicants can also apply to have their home completely rebuilt like the Rodriguez’s.

“We go in and make sure that it is brought completely up to code, all local and federal codes and it is a safe secure, and wonderful place to live,” Eck said.

So far more than 1,000 applicants have received from both Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. The registration deadline is Aug. 31. The funds are being given out on a first come first serve basis.

To apply click here.