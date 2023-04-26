HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Martial arts can be broken down into so many different topics, but according to martial arts experts it’s fun and very passionate for whoever engages.

Stopping by the ValleyCentral Studios Wednesday morning are Eric Arriaga and Tabitha Mendoza of Premier Martial Arts to talk about martial arts and their business.

“Our mission is to empower as many lives as we can through martial arts. What we do is we want to help students not only learn how to defend themselves, but be able to have that discipline, confidence, and things that are going to help them as they grow up. We literally have three-year-olds all up to adults because adults want to get started with martial arts as well and it’s never too late to start,” said Tabitha Mendoza.

Martial arts has also proven to get people into shape as well as being a fun sport.

“Our goal is to also help students get into the best shape of their lives. Because, unlike the kicks and punches, it is fun, but we also want to be able to create that stressful environment. We do jumping jacks, and push-ups while they’re doing the kicks and punches because we want them to be able to defend themselves in stressful environments. So it’s like the best workout they can get,” said Mendoza.