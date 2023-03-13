PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Full road closures will continue to take place this week for construction on the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the McColl Road underpass will be closed in both directions.

In Pharr, I-69C frontage roads will also undergo full closures in both directions, between I-2 and SH495. The closure will take place nightly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

Alternating full closures of the I-2 eastbound and westbound frontage roads, in Pharr, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday between midnight and 6 a.m. These closures will not take place simultaneously.

The eastbound frontage road will be closed between Cage Boulevard and Vics Drive.

Additionally, the westbound frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Gumwood Street.

Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Full closures of the Pharr I-2 main lanes and I-2 westbound and eastbound main lanes will be closed until Friday.

Starting Monday through Friday the eastbound main lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Vics Drive.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the I-2 westbound main lanes will be

intermittently closed between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road. As well as on Friday, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

For more information regarding the closures, contact the Texas Department of Transportation at (956) 803-3560.