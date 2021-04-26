Full Moon of April 2021: ‘Pink Moon’

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO) — The Pink Moon is here and will be visible until this coming Wednesday.
However, the ‘Pink Moon’ isn’t pink at all. It is named for the moss phlox plant, also called the herb moss pink, creeping phlox, or mountain phlox. The plant is native to the eastern parts of the United States and is one of the earliest widespread spring blossoms of the year.
The Pink Moon will also appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. The moon will be exactly opposite the sun at 10:31 PM tonight which is called perigee-syzygy…the exact time when the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are aligned.
The Moon will appear full for about three days, from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.
The Pink Moon is the first of two supermoons of 2021.