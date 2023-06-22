PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Extra time has been given to install concrete beams for the Jackson Road and U.S. Business 83 bridges, according to a TxDOT contractor.

The full closure of the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard will take place on tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and again on Friday, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the closure, all eastbound traffic will exit Jackson Road and be detoured onto the frontage road.

The Jackson Road underpass, U.S. Business 83 underpass, and Cage Boulevard underpass will all be closed during these operations.

Police officers will be stationed at these intersections to help with traffic flow.

The next available entrance ramp to access the eastbound main lanes will be located just east of Cage Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or to plan ahead for extra time. All work is weather permitting.