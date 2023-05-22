HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted on a warrant for murder for over 23 years.

On Monday, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Riogoberto Resendez, a U.S. citizen from Queretaro, Mexico. Resendez was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a murder committed in 2000.

When the 47-year-old arrived at the Hidalgo International Bridge, a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Resendez was a fugitive and a possible match to the outstanding warrant.

Once in secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States and we are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

A Hidalgo County deputy arrived to take custody of Resendez and transported him to the county jail. According to Hidalgo County Jail records, Resendez was issued a bond of $250,000.