MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations apprehended a fugitive Monday at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The agency’s news release said Inocencio Garza De La Rosa, 79, a lawful permanent resident from Robstown, Texas was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities said De la Rosa, arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

CBP officers utilized biometric verification to confirm his identity along with the active arrest warrant from the Euless, Texas Police Department.

CPB said Garza has been wanted since July 2023 and is charged with sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony in Texas.

An officer from the Mission Police Department arrived and took custody of Garza and transported him to the Hidalgo County Jail pending his extradition to Euless, Texas.