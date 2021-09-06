Fugitive on the run for assaulting family member, says Hidalgo County Sheriff

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive.

Authorities said 23-year-old Heriberto Lozano Mendez is wanted on charges of assault on a family member impeding breath/circulation.

Mendez’s last known location was in Mission, Texas. If you have seen Mendez or know his whereabouts contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.