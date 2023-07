HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fry Daddy’s recalled its Party Mix in all flavors and sizes due to undeclared walnuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated.

The recall is necessary for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts.

According to a news release, the products were distributed from Michigan and sold in various retail stores.

The following items have been recalled for having undeclared walnuts in them:

Fry Daddy’s Band Original Party Mix 12oz UPC 850047648006, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Original Party Mix 3.75oz UPC 860007991509, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Original Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz UPC 860007669545, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Party Mix 12oz UPC 850047648013, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Party Mix 3.75oz UPC 860007991516, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz UPC 860007669552, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Party Mix 12oz UPC 850047648020, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Party Mix 3.75oz UPC 860007991523, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz UPC 860007669569, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Party Mix 12oz UPC 850047648037, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Party Mix 3.75oz UPC 86007991530, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz UPC 860007669576, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Party Mix 12oz UPC 850058648044, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Party Mix 3.75oz UPC 860007991547, Bagged

Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz UPC 860007669590, Bagged

The products have sell by dates of June 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.