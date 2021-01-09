Frontline health workers can get their second vaccine dose ASAP

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – DHR Health announced on Facebook that anyone who was scheduled to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend could come today instead.

Dr. Robert Martinez, the Chief Medical Officer for DHR said there were several reasons that DHR decided to allow those still waiting for their second dose to come today instead of at their scheduled time.

He said there was no harm in getting your second dose a day or two early, the vaccination process was taking less time for the second dose, but most importantly “we want to make it as easy for them as possible so they can get back to work and get back home.”

The Facebook post from DHR Health inviting people to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine early.

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising, and hospitals reaching capacity, its important for healthcare workers to get their second dose.

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine require two doses to have their full effect.

“When there was a little bit more momentum going the way maybe of partial dosing, including after Dr. Fauci talked about it, the FDA clearly came out and said ‘No, the recommendation is two doses’,” said Martinez.

Something we’re seeing more of with the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine than we did with the first: negative reactions and side effects from the vaccine.

For the vast majority of people those side effects are mild and nothing to be worried about. Martinez also informed KVEO that they are the same side effects people would experience from other vaccines, and are a sign that your immune system is working properly.

The most common side effects of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Martinez was impressed with the accuracy that Pfizer and the FDA predicted people would experience those symptoms. He said he was told that he was told the 18-55 age range would have a certain percentage of people experience symptoms.

“And guess what? They were right at the money,” he said. “So we were expecting it, but that doesn’t make me feel better. I tell people ‘take a Tylenol or an Aleve, it’ll go away’.”

Medical groups are hopeful that after the Joe Biden is inaugurated as President, more vaccines will be distributed, and be available to more groups on the vaccination tier list.

“We’re working on a couple of things here to be able to get as much vaccine in our hands as possible and be able to give it to whoever,” said Martinez, “What I’m seeing and having discussions with the state, they’re pivoting to be able to offer that much more rapidly. So I think within the next week, literally.”