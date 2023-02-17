BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From player to coach, Texas Southmost College alumn Mario Zamora will serve as the first head coach for the college’s men’s and women’s National Junior College Athletic Association soccer programs.

Prior to this, Zamora coached the Brownsville Pace Boy’s Soccer Team. As a college student, Zamora played on the UTB/TSC Soccer Team.

This is not the alumnus’s first time with the TSC team either. Zamora served as the TSC coach during the team’s time as a club program.

“I’m very excited and honored to be the head coach for the women’s and men’s soccer program at TSC,” Zamora said. “I’m really excited and ready to roll and showcase our talent.”

TSC Executive Director of Athletics and Civility Armando Ponce said Zamora’s familiarity with TSC, the club team and the culture is a huge benefit.

“He’s able to connect with local players,” Ponce said. “Graduating from Hanna, being an alum and playing on the team gives him an advantage as far as being competitive and wanting to win at this program. He really understands the type of players that we have.”

Zamora obtained a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Health and Human Performance from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In soccer, he holds License A-D from Federacion Mexicana de Futbol and his E & F Youth License from US Soccer.

The new TSC Soccer Coach hosted open tryouts Thursday, which was his first official day of work.

According to the program, rosters will be set by the start of play in August and player announcements will be coming soon.

“I’m ready for this program to be a powerhouse at the collegiate level,” Zamora said. “I know we have the talent, I’m just excited for our first home game in August to see the whole community come out.”