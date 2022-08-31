MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vannie E. Cook Children’s Cancer & Hematology Clinic received a donation of $290,000 to continue its support of medical treatment for children suffering from cancer.

The money was given by Friends of Hope, an organizations whose main objective is to fund raise money for the local clinic to help children get the oncology care they need right here in the valley.

“If you can help locally to our local kids or community, it has, in my opinion, a much bigger impact of what we can do. Because of how much it helps not only the kid, but also the families,” said Friends of Hope President Beto Manrique

The Vannie E. Cook clinic has raised over one million dollars in the last 11 years and helped 7,000 families.