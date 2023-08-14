EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An ex-girlfriend and three others are accused of robbing a man’s apartment at gunpoint.

Coral De Jesus Chavez was arrested on charges of smuggling of persons, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral states Chavez and another suspect kicked in the door of her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and held him up at gunpoint. Edinburg police say both Chavez and the man displayed black handguns.

The two are accused of taking the ex-boyfriend’s bag which contained his wallet, several credit cards, keys to his friend’s car, his cologne, an iPad and a watch.

Police spoke with Chavez on May 26 when she implicated herself and three others in the robbery. She was booked into the Edinburg Jail a day later.

Chavez received a bond of $270,000.