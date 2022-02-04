EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health in Edinburg recently had a special guest visit with patients and medical staff.

On Jan. 31, Zane Grey, a 5-year-old rescued Maine Coon and certified therapy cat with Therapy Animals of San Antonio made a visit with his handler Beverly Oakes.

According to DHR Health’s news release the pair travel across Texas on a volunteer basis bringing people and animals together for healing.

Zane and Beverly also visited the DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday where patients received some of Zane’s therapy.

Therapy cats are relied on for emotional support, to provide comfort to those dealing with disabilities, disorders, or who are in particular need of companion support, said the news release.

DHR Health thanked Beverly Oakes, Zane, and Therapy Animals of San Antonio for their visit. The volunteer non-profit organization not only provides visits to hospitals and other facilities, but they take part in educational presentations and crisis situations.

To learn more about them or to donate CLICK HERE.