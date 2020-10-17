RGV Friday Night Football scores: Week 1

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Friday Night Lights are here!
Almost a dozen games are kicking off in the Rio Grande Valley tonight and KVEO has you covered for scores across the RGV.
Scores
Hidalgo 31 @ HM King 0 – FINAL
St. Michael 42 @ St. Joseph 18 – FINAL
La Feria 45 @ Grulla 14 – FINAL
St. Gertrudis 6 @ Lyford 51 – 4TH QUARTER
McAllen Rowe 21 @ Sharyland Pioneer 49 – 4th QUARTER
PSJA North 13 @ Mercedes 33 – 4TH QUARTER
Rio Grande City 20 @ Zapata 24 – 4TH QUARTER
Sharyland 0 @ McAllen High 0 – Scrimmage
Edcouch 0 @ Brownsville 0 – Scrimmage
Economedes 0 @ Edinburg 0 – Scrimmage
Weslaco East 0 @ Brownsville Porter 0 – Scrimmage