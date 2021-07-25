FridaFest hosts women empowerment panel, encouraging women to ‘take ownership of their power and dreams’

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Five Rio Grande Valley women were celebrated in an empowerment panel this Saturday at the annual FridaFest in Edinburg.

The 2021 annual FridaFest celebrates renowned Mexican Artist, Frida Kahlo along with the spirit of perseverance and empowerment.

Along with the empowerment panel the event included dance, art, and music.

The empowerment panel was made up of five Rio Grande Valley women who highlighted their accomplishments and inspirations.

“I’ve opened a shelter for children. I also had the free toy program at Christmas. I belong to a lot of women organizations–I’m the democratic chair,” said women empowerment panel speaker, Norma Ramirez.

The women on this panel explained that this annual Frida Festival is important because it reflects on the work renowned Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo has done for women.

Another women empowerment panel speaker, Blanca Davila told KVEO this festival was also meant to empower women in the community to take ownership of their power and dreams.

Although the festival ended July 24 at 10 p.m., Davila said her community impact is not over.

The dates for the 2022 Frida Festival have not been determined, but as of now, it will be in July.