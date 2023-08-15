RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fresh movie theater popcorn can now be delivered to you. Cinemark has partnered up with third party delivery services to take the movie theater snack experience to you.
Services such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats can now deliver freshly popped popcorn, candy, ice cream, nachos, hot dogs, sodas, ICEES and Cinemark Pack-A-Pop popcorn bags.
Customers can now have their movie theaters snacks delivered to them starting now, from participating movie theater locations.
The following are the participating Cinemark locations:
- Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD located at 401 S Expressway 83
- Cinemark Weslaco Movies 10 located at 2113 West Expressway 83
- Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD located at 2516 East Expressway 83
- Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD located at 2370 Old Hwy 77