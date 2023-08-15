RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fresh movie theater popcorn can now be delivered to you. Cinemark has partnered up with third party delivery services to take the movie theater snack experience to you.

Services such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats can now deliver freshly popped popcorn, candy, ice cream, nachos, hot dogs, sodas, ICEES and Cinemark Pack-A-Pop popcorn bags.

Customers can now have their movie theaters snacks delivered to them starting now, from participating movie theater locations.

The following are the participating Cinemark locations: