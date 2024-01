HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting small outages throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

MVEC crews have been working diligently since the early morning hours to restore power. Most of the outages have been in Hidalgo County with about 1,441 customers affected and 61 in Cameron County.

AEP is reporting 6,125 customer outages in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr Counties.