Freeze leaves flower nursery with over $10,000 worth in estimated losses amid peak season

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Produce crops were not the only fields damaged by last week’s severe weather. It also left a local flower farmer with thousands of dollars worth of damage.

During peak season, Wild August Flower Farm and Nursery would have one-half to three-quarters of its acre field in bloom. However, the recent freeze took that away, leaving the owner with just enough to get by.

Jennifer Wilson anticipates more than $10,000 in profit loss over the next three months, as several rows of plants not yet at maturity, were destroyed.

The nursery hosts a weekly farmers market with other vendors. Wilson said is going to take a big hit due to the devastation.

Still, she considers herself fortunate that the half that survived are those most in demand.

“It will be a while before we have enough flowers to support the farmers’ market demand, but we do have enough to cover the weddings,” said Wilson. “That, to me, is the most important. Hopefully, you only have to get married once, so those days are so important. My brides are my highest priority right now, and I feel like we’ve got what we need to take care of them, and that will see us through.”

Wilson adds the flowers have survived other freezes, and they worked to prepare by using covers. However, she believes the drastic change from hot to cold left them without time to adjust.

She’s hopeful for a steady recovery by late spring and asks the community to remember them come summertime.

ASSESSING DAMAGE TO YOUR PLANTS

Wilson said although the arctic blast left vegetation looking sad and yellow, the damage may not be permanent.

She advises not to be so quick to dig up and discard what may look like dying plants. Recovery is still a possibility.

Most of the Valley’s flora is subtropical and therefore averse to cold weather. However, it is best to not get hasty as it will be a few weeks before the extent of the damage becomes permanent.

“The best thing you can do right now is wait,” she said. “Don’t cut anything back too early. Here in the flower field, we’re cutting back anything that has gone mushy and the leaves look bleached — that stuff is not coming back and it’s safe to cut those plants back.

“But our woody plants, more perennial things, gardenias, bougainvilleas, yellow plumbago —even citrus — wait because we’re not going to know how that stuff fared for other several weeks.”

Wilson explains the leaves will naturally start to drop and regrow from the point to which they survived, then the dead parts can be trimmed away.