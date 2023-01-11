COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Conditions in the Rio Grande Valley will increase the potential for wildfires following a cold front this week, firefighting experts caution.

And part of the reason is that grasses were freeze-cured in December, experts say.

“Elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses may support increased wildfire potential for communities near Waco, San Antonio, Austin, Victoria, Kingsville and Brownsville/McAllen,” the Texas A&M Forest Service announced Wednesday.

However, the threat for large, significant fires will remain low for these areas, the experts said.

In other parts of the state, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources was prepared to respond to wildfires as the cold front moves across Texas. As of Wednesday, the fire environment may support increased potential for wildfire activity for communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland, the experts said.

“Dry, dormant grasses will be exposed to elevated or critical fire weather and well above normal temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst. “The risk of significant fires that are highly resistant to control is expected to be limited due to the lack of critically dry fuel and less grass observed across the West Texas landscape.”

Last year, grass production was limited during the growing season as a result of the drought and from livestock grazing. Below normal grass production may limit wildfire growth and aid firefighters in keeping wildfires small.

On Thursday, the potential for wildfire activity is expected to shift south and east as the cold front exits Texas, they said. That shift will bring elevated wildfire risk for the Valley.

After a freeze just before Christmas in the Valley, dormant grasses were freeze-cured, officials said.

“In Texas, the dormant fire season, occurring during winter and spring, is generally characterized by freeze-cured grasses across the landscape and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts,” those officials said. “Freeze-cured grasses are the catalyst for the dormant fire season, requiring less drying and moderate fire weather for wildfire activity.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the situation.