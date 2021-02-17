Closing or Delays

Free trade international bridge at Los Indios to temporarily close

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

The cities of Harlingen and San Benito, along with Cameron County, have reached an inter-local agreement to bring more traffic to the Los Indios Free Trade Bridge.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios is scheduled to close Wednesday, Feb. 17.

This is due to the severity of the winter storm affecting Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

“We will advise when bridge operations at the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios will resume to normal business hours,” said Judge Trevino in a written statement. “The Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Gateway International Bridge will continue to operate at its regularly scheduled hours.”

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding bridge operations, please feel free to contact the Cameron County International Bridge System at 956-574-8771.

