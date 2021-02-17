Free trade international bridge at Los Indios to temporarily close

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios is scheduled to close Wednesday, Feb. 17.
This is due to the severity of the winter storm affecting Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.
“We will advise when bridge operations at the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios will resume to normal business hours,” said Judge Trevino in a written statement. “The Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Gateway International Bridge will continue to operate at its regularly scheduled hours.”
Should you have any questions or concerns regarding bridge operations, please feel free to contact the Cameron County International Bridge System at 956-574-8771.