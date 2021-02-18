Free trade International bridge at Los Indios to reopen

The cities of Harlingen and San Benito, along with Cameron County, have reached an inter-local agreement to bring more traffic to the Los Indios Free Trade Bridge.

Los Indios, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County officials announced the Free Trade International Bidge at Los Indios will reopen on Friday.

According to a release, the bridge will open at 6 a.m. on Friday and return to normal business hours for all travel.

Additionally, the county states that Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and Gateway International Bridge will remain open at their regularly scheduled hours.

The county will monitor the weather conditions and widespread power outages to possibly close any bridges if necessary.