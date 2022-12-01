PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Tradiciones Mexicanas’ hosted by the PSJA ISD Fine Arts Department is set for Thursday night.

The free concert Dec. 1 will feature performances from the district’s Folklorico, Conjunto, and Mariachi high school groups.

The event is part of the district’s mission of promoting multicultural heritage pride among the PSJA community by honoring the various music and dance styles, said the district’s news release.

The performance is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the PSJA ISD Stadium located at 703 E. Sam Houston Blvd. in Pharr.