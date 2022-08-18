WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday.

The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

Guidelines for the distribution are:

a photo ID

proof of address

two families per car

please have car trunk empty

must wear a face covering

The distribution is free and open to all Rio Grande Valley residents, said the social post.