Free meals to be provided at different locations across the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local law firm is working with local restaurants to provide food to residents across the Rio Grande Valley (RGV).

The J. Gonzalez Law Firm will be giving free meals at four different locations on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

The locations include:

2120 Oakland Avenue, McAllen

4217 Expressway 83, Brownsville

2117 E. Highway 83, Rio Grande City

1411 North Westgate, Weslaco

“We are devastated by the current situation that our community is enduring, we are happy to provide a free hot meal to those in need,” said J. Gonzalez in the release.

The law firm said it is working with the help of Runner’s, Taquero Macho!, Santuario Taco, Flying Pig Grill Cantina and El Real.