Free HPV vaccines to be provided by Brownsville and Harlingen Planned Parenthood locations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Planned Parenthood health centers in Brownsville and Harlingen will begin offering free vaccines for the human papillomavirus (HPV) on July 1.

Patients ages nine through 45 will be able to receive an HPV vaccine at no cost; depending on the age of the patient, two or three shots may be needed.

The vaccine protects patients against sexually transmitted infections that cause most cases of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented by a vaccine, however, it is the third most common cancer diagnosed in Texas women. In the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo regions, the cervical cancer death rate is higher than the rest of the state according to information provided by Planned Parenthood.

You can call Planned Parenthood at 800-230-PLAN (7526), to get more information or schedule an appointment.