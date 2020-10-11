Free HIV testing taking place in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — In an effort to get more people tested and aware of their health, Planned Parenthood South Texas will host free HIV testing in Harlingen and Brownsville.

The testing will take place from October 12th through October 16th at the Harlingen and Brownsville Planned Parenthood Health Centers.

“We want to stand with the Latino community. we’re working to ensure that folks are able to access healthcare that’s why we’re hosting a virtual healthcare.”

The event will also be in conjunction with the HIV Awareness Clinica Festival taking place on Facebook Live on Monday morning.

