HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free health clinics this week at locations throughout South Texas.

The department’s aim is to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies, an initiative that is now called Operation Border Health Preparedness.

Available services at the clinics include medical exams, immunizations for children and adults, sports physicals for students, health and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams.

The clinics are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Brownsville at James Pace Early College High School, located at 314 W. Los Ebanos Boulevard

Harlingen at Harlingen School of Health Professions, located at 2302 N. 21st Street

Laredo at Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade Campus, located at 5511 St. Luke Boulevard

Raymondville at Raymondville High School, located at 601 F.M. 3168

Rio Grande City at AC2E Elementary School, located at 1 S. Fort Ringgold

In San Juan, the clinics are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at PSJA Early College High School, located at 805 W. Ridge Road.

Services vary depending on the location.

The public may visit dshs.texas.gov/obhp2022 or call 2-1-1 to confirm which services are offered at a specific location.