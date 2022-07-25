BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of State and Health Services is offering free health care to residents across the Rio Grande Valley.

Fernando Gonzalez is one of many residents who registered in person to attend the health clinic at James Pace Early College in Brownsville.

He said the clinic has been a huge help as he is recovering from a brain tumor.

According to Gonzalez, he has Medicaid which helps cover his prescribed medications but it is still not enough.

“I’m struggling to pay for two medications that are close to one thousand eight hundred dollars,” he said. “I pay rent and other things, I don’t have enough to pay for my medications.”

Dorene Fourar who is the Operation Border Health Preparedness public information officer said the clinic expects to treat about 75 patients at the Brownsville clinic for a variety of services.

“We have general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetic hearing vision and blood pressure screenings as well as sport physicals, tobacco programs, social service, behavioral health service and then we do have some vision services as well, hearing services and dental,” she said.

Fourar said the clinics are held annually and are available for both adults and children. She encourages the public to take advantage of the free services being offered.

