Free flu vaccines for senior citizens

MCALLEN, Texas — While in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are discussing the importance of flu vaccines.

With the flu season coming they say now is the perfect time to get a shot. The vaccines are available at most physician offices and pharmacies. The peak of flu season is typically in February.

“We generally recommend our seniors to have their flu vaccinations anytime between the months of October through January”, said Vyannhe Ramirez, Prominence Health Plan Provider.

To ensure seniors get vaccinated for the flu, Prominence will hold a free flu shot clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 28 which runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.