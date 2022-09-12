EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg.

The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Items to bring:

Fishing Poles

Fishing Tackle

Chairs, Sunscreen

Bug Spray

Water Bottles

Bait

Shade

Snacks/Lunch

Trash Bags

All children up to age 17 must be accompanied by an adult, no fishing license is needed. The event will take place at the Edinburg Municipal Park located at 714 South Raul Longoria Rd.

All participants must be registered.

For any questions about the event CLICK HERE.