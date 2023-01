BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January.

BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last.

To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business hours at 956-544-7351. BARCC is located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito.