Free COVID-19 testing at McAllen public library

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen Public Library is conducting free COVID-19 tests on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The testing is set up as a drive-thru at their main library and will use the Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test – the nasal swab method.

McAllen Public Library Facebook post Nov. 18, 2020.

Testing begins at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at McAllen Public Library’s main location, 4001 N. 23rd Street.

McAllen Public Library FREE COVID-19 test English flyer.

No pre-registration or appointment is required and you do not need to show COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is only available for ages five and up.

McAllen Public Library FREE COVID-19 test Spanish flyer.

For more information call 956-383-3112.