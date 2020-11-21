Free COVID-19 testing at McAllen public library

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen Public Library is conducting free COVID-19 tests on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The testing is set up as a drive-thru at their main library and will use the Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test – the nasal swab method.
Testing begins at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at McAllen Public Library’s main location, 4001 N. 23rd Street.
No pre-registration or appointment is required and you do not need to show COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing is only available for ages five and up.
For more information call 956-383-3112.