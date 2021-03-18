Free COVID-19 rapid testing kits available for local business owners

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid testing kits to business owners.

The chamber has been providing the kits to small business since December 2020, said the release.

Those interested in participating must complete online training on proper testing protocols, including test administration and reporting of results as required by law, according to the release.

Business participating will identify staff members that will receive the training to administer the tests and report the results.

The release states each kit contain 40 self-administered test. Once 70% of the kits have been used, the business can receive another one.

“Local business owners can rest assured that their establishments can operate safely by keeping their employees healthy and safe from COVID-19,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director at the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, in the release.

For more information on this program, contact the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce at (956) 383-4974.