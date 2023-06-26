WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has a new location in Weslaco.

The opening will take place Tuesday, June 27 at 502 E. Expressway 83. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant includes seating for up to 78 guests with a patio and drive-thru service.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers business hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Friday through Saturday.

“We feel thrilled to enter this dynamic neighborhood that is flourishing with restaurants and businesses,” franchise owner, Nick DePinto said. “Our location makes us an easily accessible dining option for guests traveling along the highway, as well as guests looking for a place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbors.”

Weslaco residents can now try Freddy’s famous old-fashion burgers, hotdogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard.