HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tyler Thomas, the owner of Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos, stopped by the ValleyCentral studios to discuss the educational programs at Fragile Planet and to showcase this week’s animal guest: the Cotton-top tamarin monkey.

For more information on these and other animals at Fragile Planet Wildlife Park call 956-710-2025.

