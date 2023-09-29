HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tyler Thomas from the Fragile Planet Wildlife Park stopped by with this week’s animal guests, Scarlet and Purple the Silkie chickens.

Silkie chickens originate in China and due to their unique nature, they were placed in gardens of royalty.

Silkie chickens are known to be gentle, soft and well-behaved.

Visit the Fragile Planet Wildlife Park for more information on educational tours, conservation, and news.

