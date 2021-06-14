Fox Pest Control accepting applications for $2k scholarship

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Fox Pest Control announced Monday its $2,000 scholarship to a student who is a standout leader and steward in their community, giving back through volunteer service and projects.

Fox Pest Control is a provider of commercial and residential pest control services across the nation.

“Fox Pest Control isn’t just based in any one location,” shared Mike Romney, Fox Pest Control CEO. “We’re a business that’s part of the community. Our employees live, work and play in the same neighborhoods we serve, and we’re committed to finding ways to give back. If everyone pitches in, even on the little things, we can create a better place.”

The company is looking for students who have a passion and love for their community, give back, and are committed to having a positive impact.

To apply, students must provide a detailed explanation of a philanthropic project that they either organized or participated in within the past two years and how the project impacted them or someone else.

The scholarship is open to U.S. Citizens in Fox Pest Control service areas who are either high school or college students with a current GPA of 2.5 or higher. The award is for individuals who plan to be full-time college students in Fall 2021.

Qualified applicants have until August 1, 2021.

To learn more about the scholarship, or to apply click here.