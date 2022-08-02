BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a fourth suspect in a kidnapping case from July 26.

Michelle Lee Rubio was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Brownsville PD.

Rubio was arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping that was initially reported on July 26.

Police also arrested Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 17, Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, 43, and Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 41 in connection to the kidnapping.

The victim was approached by suspects in a gray minivan at the intersection of E. Washington and E. 8th Street.

A surveillance system downtown showed the suspects punching the victim, and attempting to pull her into a van. The victim fought off the suspects and hid in an alley.

The suspects then located her and continued to assault her, before placing her in the minivan and fleeing the location, police stated.

The victim was located on July 27 at 2:45 a.m. by Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit.