BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth suspect in an assault case involving a man being beaten unconscious outside a bar is now in custody, police say.

Sergio Garza turned himself into Brownsville police on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police said that around 2 a.m. on May 1, a group of four men assaulted the victim outside of Shot Republic in Brownsville.

The victim told police he walked past the four men when he felt a punch that knocked him to the ground. The four men then began punching and kicking him and he was knocked unconscious, police said.

The victim was transported to Valley Regional Hospital.

Jose Velez and Juan Velez were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity on May 5, and a Pedro Garza was arrested on the same charges on May 6.

Juan and Jose Velez are brothers, according to police, and are also relatives of the ex-girlfriend of the victim.