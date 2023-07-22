RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fourth man linked to the fatal Raymondville bar shooting was taken into custody.

Ramiro Conde Jr., also known as JC, was arraigned Saturday and charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The shooting occurred on July 5 at Linda’s Lounge.

According to police, when authorities arrived at the scene, they found two men laying side by side on the ground.

The two men were identified as Guadalupe Ramirez, who died from his injuries and Jose Luis Martinez, who was hospitalized.

Rick Ramirez, Jose Angel Mendoza, and Rolando Mendoza were also charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity on Wednesday and are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Conde Jr. is also held at a $500,000 bond.