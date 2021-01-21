Fourteen PSJA ISD schools selected to Texas honor role recognition

Pharr, Texas (KVEO) – Fourteen Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD schools have been named to the 2019-2020 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for their high achievement in student success.

Credit: PSJA ISD

According to district officials, the honor roll recognizes schools that have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

For districts with high schools, the honor roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

The following PSJA ISD schools were named:

Aida C. Escobar Elementary

Alfred Sorensen Elementary

Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary

Carmen Anaya Elementary

Cesar Chavez Elementary

Geraldine Palmer Elementary

Graciela Garcia Elementary

Henry Ford Elementary

John H. McKeever Elementary

Kelly-Pharr Elementary

Marcia R. Garza Elementary

PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School

Vida N. Clover Elementary

Zeferino Farias Elementary

“We commend the hard work of our principals, teachers and staff at these campuses,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “As well as their great student body and their parents for working together to achieve this honor. This is a statewide recognition, and this is the most schools we have had in a very long time. Congratulations.”