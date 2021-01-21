Fourteen PSJA ISD schools selected to Texas honor role recognition

Pharr, Texas (KVEO) – Fourteen Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD schools have been named to the 2019-2020 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for their high achievement in student success.
According to district officials, the honor roll recognizes schools that have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.
For districts with high schools, the honor roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.
The following PSJA ISD schools were named:
- Aida C. Escobar Elementary
- Alfred Sorensen Elementary
- Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary
- Carmen Anaya Elementary
- Cesar Chavez Elementary
- Geraldine Palmer Elementary
- Graciela Garcia Elementary
- Henry Ford Elementary
- John H. McKeever Elementary
- Kelly-Pharr Elementary
- Marcia R. Garza Elementary
- PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School
- Vida N. Clover Elementary
- Zeferino Farias Elementary
“We commend the hard work of our principals, teachers and staff at these campuses,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “As well as their great student body and their parents for working together to achieve this honor. This is a statewide recognition, and this is the most schools we have had in a very long time. Congratulations.”