Fourteen PSJA ISD musicians earn state honors

PHARR, Texas — 14 Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians, representing band, choir and orchestra, earned the honor of being named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Ensembles, said the district’s news release.

“I am incredibly proud of our PSJA student-musicians, who achieved this incredible milestone in their musical careers,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “These talented students dedicated their time and efforts for these month-long competitions and are now among the most talented musicians in the state. Their achievement is worth celebrating.”

In addition to setting a district record of 14 students joining the All-State ranks this year, the PSJA North Choir set a district and campus record with seven students making the All-State Choir.

PSJA ISD Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor shared his appreciation of the students, parents and staff for their commitment to excellence and for providing the necessary resources and guidance in helping the students and district reach this milestone.

“Being named an All-Stater is the highest distinction a high school band student can earn,” he said. “And to do this during the pandemic is further evidence of not only great talent, but also a strong work ethic. Congratulations students and directors!”