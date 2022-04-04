SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A four-year-old at South Padre Island was medevaced by the Coast Guard on Sunday.

While near the northern jetties, a Coast Guard special purpose craft boat crew saw a family waving them down, according to a news release by the United States Coast Guard.

The parents told the crew their child had fallen on the rocks and had lacerations on his head.

The crew took the child aboard where they administered first-aid and transferred him to medical personnel at the station in South Padre Island. He was then transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

He is in stable condition, the post stated.