BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police responded to a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident on N. Expressway, near Anacua Street in Olmito, police said. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled over.

Four were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police said there were no major injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.