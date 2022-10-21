RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The following school districts will receive the grants:

McAllen Independent School District: $295,555

Point Isabel Independent School District: $185,470

Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District: $259,848

Weslaco Independent School District: $300,296

In total, the four districts will receive $1,041,169.

According to the release, the bill was signed into law after the Uvalde mass shooting for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Cornyn said. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”