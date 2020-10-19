Four RGV cities rank in top 10 best places to retire

Mission, Texas (KVEO)— The city of Pharr, Mission, Harlingen and Brownsville ranked as one of the top 10 places in the nation to retire, according to Zippia.com.

The website says they assists job seekers to discover new career paths or the right company for its visitors.

The site compared housing, rent and health costs calculated per person to find the absolute best and cheapest cities in the U.S. for retirees.

The city of Pharr ranked as number one, followed by the city of Mission, Buffalo New York, Syracuse, New York, Harlingen and Brownsville.

The typical age of retirement is 62-years -old. Even still, some people retire younger while others retire later.