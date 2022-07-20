HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nonprofits in Texas received over $3 million in grants through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative focused on generational learning.

Texas Mutual selected 48 organizations across the state for their efforts in improving health and wellness, strengthening early childhood education, and providing holistic wraparound support for families. The organizations received $3.2 million in grants.

Four Rio Grande Valley agencies received funds, according to a press release.

Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley Inc. will be receiving $100,000 to address the cause and consequences of homelessness and poverty.

The Montagne Scholars Program at St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville will receive $60,000 to provide families living at or below the poverty level with the financial support to attend the school.

Communities In Schools of Cameron County and Su Casa de Esperanza Inc. in Pharr are also recipients.